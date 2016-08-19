LETTER: Maple Ridge should look to Coquitlam before proceeding with homeless shelter

Dr. Mike Orser owns Alouette Animal Hospital and the rest of the commercial building along Lougheed Highway. It is located near where a proposed new homeless shelter will be erected. He writes a letter offering his views.

Dear Editor:

It’s vital to gather facts before reacting to information like the homeless shelter announcement.

That’s why I felt it important to go speak to the businesses that are located in the vicinity of 3030 Gordon in Port Coquitlam (the shelter model some say will be used here and is operated by RainCity).

The people I spoke to were angry.

One business owner had spent in excess of $50,000 to purchase security equipment including cameras. He has video tape (that I was shown) of people pulling the plants out in front of his business, defecating in his parking lot, driving bicycles into the cars in his parking lot, and in one case, a woman cut herself on something in the area and then deliberately bled all over his car and those of his employees. They were quickly informed that she was, sadly, HIV positive.

He tells of a drunk resident walking out the door of the building and falling down. Five emergency vehicles came to attend. The development is ½ block from Westwood with a 50 km/hr speed limit.

Many of the residents have been hit and he said that it was such a problem that there were discussions about building an overpass at taxpayers’ expense to curb the accidents.

He went on to say that the residents do not inject on site but rather they do so in the surrounding neighbourhood and in the playgrounds nearby. He said that he has had to spend his morning picking up 60 to 70 needles from the area before he can open the door for business.

The online critics have called us knee jerk, heartless, Nimbys.

I would ask that they look at the realities before judging.

This is a health care crisis.

The research is now indicating that low barrier does not help the addicted. We need public treatment facilities that expect abstinence.

What this model does help is politicians.

Those challenged by addiction now have a house so the politicians and their supporters can put a faux feather in their caps and call it a success while the rest of us deal with the daily reality.

It allows them to say they have been effective at beating the homeless crisis because they have been able to entice those that don’t want to change their behaviours to come indoors to continue their behaviours.

Politicians are shuffling the problem to the doorsteps of the families and businesses in the vicinity of these developments.

I suggest that the critics, politicians, and media go door-to-door to businesses in the area of these low barrier shelters and speak to these people who share their lives with these tenants.

One person I spoke to called it a nightmare.

He went on to say that he is afraid to speak to the media as they face the type of backlash that we have faced when they share their truths. They are bullied into silence even when they have video evidence.

I wonder whether the mayor of Coquitlam would agree to low barrier or RainCity if he could do it all over again.

One of the last things that was shared was that once the trailers show up, it is too late to stop it.

He couldn’t believe they would consider putting this beside a daycare. He urged us to do something about this now before this ship has sailed.

Mike Orser, Maple Ridge