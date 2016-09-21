Helping bust crime in Maple Ridge & Pitt Meadows –Sept. 22, 2016

Ridge Meadows RCMP need help locating the following individuals.

The TIMES and local Mounties partner each week to bring readers the top four most sought individuals of the week.

Ridge Meadows RCMP is looking for the following people. If you see any of them, do not attempt to apprehend them.

Please contact the RCMP immediately by calling 604-463-6251 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The warrants attached to these individuals were still outstanding as of 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Remember: all of the listed people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

The police are looking for the people pictured below:

1. SMITH, Barry David

Age: 43

Wanted in connection with file #2016-21164

Wanted for escape lawful custody.

2. ZOMAR, Nicole Eileen

Age: 31

Wanted in connection with file #2015-12393

Wanted for theft.

3. MACKIE, Carl Arthur

Age: 59

Wanted in connection with file #2015-27531

Wanted for impaired driving.

4. BRYCE, Damien Kane

Age: 29

Wanted in connection with file #2015-18688

Wanted for failing to comply with a probation order.