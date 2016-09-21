- Home
Helping bust crime in Maple Ridge & Pitt Meadows –Sept. 22, 2016
The TIMES and local Mounties partner each week to bring readers the top four most sought individuals of the week.
Ridge Meadows RCMP is looking for the following people. If you see any of them, do not attempt to apprehend them.
Please contact the RCMP immediately by calling 604-463-6251 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
The warrants attached to these individuals were still outstanding as of 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Remember: all of the listed people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
The police are looking for the people pictured below:
1. SMITH, Barry David
Age: 43
Wanted in connection with file #2016-21164
Wanted for escape lawful custody.
2. ZOMAR, Nicole Eileen
Age: 31
Wanted in connection with file #2015-12393
Wanted for theft.
3. MACKIE, Carl Arthur
Age: 59
Wanted in connection with file #2015-27531
Wanted for impaired driving.
4. BRYCE, Damien Kane
Age: 29
Wanted in connection with file #2015-18688
Wanted for failing to comply with a probation order.