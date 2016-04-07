Maple Ridge dog killer sentenced to five months in jail

A Maple Ridge man has been sentenced to five months in jail after admitting he killed two dogs during an apparent break-in earlier this year.

On Jan. 2, a resident of a central Maple Ridge home called police at about 4 in the afternoon, reporting the house had been broken into, damaged, and two dogs killed inside.

Riley P. Dill was arrested in the area of the break-in a short time later, apparently known to the people living in the house, Ridge Meadows RCMP said following his arrest.

Early in the court proceedings, Dill was ordered to undergo a psychological assessment and was determined fit to stand trial. Then, in June, he pleaded guilty to killing the two dogs.

Yesterday (Tuesday, Sept. 20), Dill was sentenced in Port Coquitlam’s provincial court to five months in jail and three years probation. He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of $100.

Under the criminal code, Dill is also prohibited from owning, having the custody or control of, or residing in the same premises as an animal or a bird for a minimum of 10 years.

A friend of the victims has since been posting her reaction to the sentencing on Facebook.

Zoe Conley claims to operate a non-profit dog rescue, and said Dill “brutally murdered two of my rescues” that had been adopted by the victims.

She was in court Tuesday, and said the dog autopsies showed that these two chihuahua-crosses (rescued out of Los Angeles) were “brutally beaten and strangled to death.”

Conley was critical of the punishment, saying “the justice system has failed Monroe and Buddy” and said “this monster robbed them” of life.