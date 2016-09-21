Man arrested, drugs seized in Maple Ridge

At least one man was arrested and a large quantity of potential street drugs and money seized on the steps of a local church this past weekend.

More than 50 grams of suspected fentanyl, meth, and heroin, plus “thousands and thousands of dollars” in cash were seized during the arrest.

The drugs have been sent off for testing, while the police will present a case to Crown counsel that the money was a direct proceed of crime and request that it be confiscated under the civil forfeiture laws.

A general duty Ridge Meadows Mountie was patrolling the area of 222nd Street and Lougheed Highway, along the back of the Maple RIdge Baptist Church – conducting what police call a “proactive patrol of the area” – when she spotted a group of men were spotted on the steps, RCMP reported to media Wednesday afternoon.

Police are still in the process of preparing their report from Crown, therefore no one has been charged yet.