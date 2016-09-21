Payday loan rates to drop in New Year

The borrowing rates of high-cost, short-term cash loans - payday loans - will be lowered under regulations coming into effect Jan. 1, 2017.

The announcement was made in Maple Ridge on Wednesday morning, by Mike Morris, minister of public safety and solicitor general, outside City hall.

“We made a commitment to reducing the maximum charges payable on payday loans and we are doing that,” he said. “We strive to keep as much money in people’s pockets as possible, through low taxes, balanced budgets and creating jobs that pay well.”

Maple Ridge councillor Tyler Shymkiw said he was encouraged by the step the province has taken.

“As a city councillor, and the former chair of our local food bank, I saw for myself the devastating effect these short term, high-interest payday loans have on our communities,” he said. “This is a positive step towards improving the lives of families and working people in this province.”

As of Jan. 1, 2017, the maximum allowable charge for a payday loan in B.C. will drop from $23 to $17 for every $100 borrowed, making it the second-lowest rate in Canada.

Quick facts:

• In 2009, British Columbia became one of the first provinces in Canada to regulate payday loan companies.

• A payday loan is a loan of $1,500 or less, for a term of 62 days or less.

• A payday lender cannot issue a loan for more than 50% of a borrower’s net pay for the period over which the loan is written.

• Almost 159,000 British Columbians took out payday loans in 2015, according to information provided to Consumer Protection BC by the payday loan industry.