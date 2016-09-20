Police called to 'aggressive robbery attempt' in Pitt Meadows

Ridge Meadows RCMP are investigating an attempted robbery from a property this morning.

Police were called to a property on Richardson Road around 8:40 a.m, in response to a group of men illegally entering onto the property and discharging firearms.

"What I can tell you is there are no reports of anyone being injured in this very aggressive robbery attempt," said Ridge Meadows RCMP Cpl. Brenda Winpenny. "Ridge Meadows RCMP have deployed a number of specialized units to the scene, and the property has been secured in order for the investigation to be conducted."

Police are looking for four to six males who are associated to a white panel van and a dark coloured pickup truck, possibly a Ford F350.”

The investigation is in the early stages, and updates will be released when known, Winpenny added.

Anyone with any inforimation regarding the suspects or the suspect vehicles are asked to call Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604 463-6251, or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1 800 222-8477 or leave a tip online at www.solvecrime.ca