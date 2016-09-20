  • Connect with Us

News

Police called to 'aggressive robbery attempt' in Pitt Meadows

Police -
Police
— image credit:
  •  posted Sep 20, 2016 at 12:00 PM

Ridge Meadows RCMP are investigating an attempted robbery from a property this morning.

Police were called to a property on Richardson Road around 8:40 a.m, in response to a group of men illegally entering onto the property and discharging firearms.

"What I can tell you is there are no reports of anyone being injured in this very aggressive robbery attempt," said Ridge Meadows RCMP Cpl. Brenda Winpenny. "Ridge Meadows RCMP have deployed a number of specialized units to the scene, and the property has been secured in order for the investigation to be conducted."

Police are looking for four to six males who are associated to a white panel van and a dark coloured pickup truck, possibly a Ford F350.”

The investigation is in the early stages, and updates will be released when known, Winpenny added.

Anyone with any inforimation regarding the suspects or the suspect vehicles are asked to call Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604 463-6251, or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1 800 222-8477 or leave a tip online at www.solvecrime.ca

We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

You might like ...

Community Events, September 2016

Add an Event