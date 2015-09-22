Maple Ridge mom shares battle with cancer at Terry Fox Run

Analyn Purcell was 14 years old when her mom sat her down after school, and told her that results from a series of tests had come back to their doctor, and that she had cancer.

On Sunday morning, in front of a crowd of about 250 people, Purcell – now cancer-free – shared her story during the 36th annual Terry Fox Run in Pitt Meadows' Spirit Square.

The Maple Ridge Mom of three was diagnosed on Jan. 22, 1998 with osteosarcoma, or bone cancer – the same type of cancer as Terry Fox.

“It was my last day as a normal 14-year-old girl,” she said.

The tumor was the size of a softball on her knee and femur, she explained.

With tears in their eyes, Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge residents listened to Purcell’s battle of her three months of chemotherapy, mouth sores that hindered her from being able to speak, and her decision to amputate her leg.

Following the amputation of her leg, Purcell was told two weeks later that chemo had killed the cancer cells 100 per cent, and that she was cancer-free.

Purcell had to relearn to walk – a challenge that’s easier said than done, she said.

“All I kept thinking, was if Terry could do it - so could I,” she told the crowd.

However, her cancer-free diagnosis was short-lived.

“If having matching cancers and matching cancers wasn’t enough,” almost a year later, she found out she had a lung tumor similar to Terry’s, she explained.

“I was lucky,” she said, adding that a surgery in November 1999 removed all of the tumors in her lungs.

And on Nov. 4 she'll be celebrating 18 years of living cancer free.

But being in remission doesn’t mean cancer is fully out of her life, Purcell explained, and there’s still an great need for community members to continue raising awareness and donating to cancer research.

"While I’m still cancer free, I still live with cancer every single day; cancer has changed who I am” she said.

“Eighteen years ago I wouldn’t even let myself imagine what my future would hold...

“And now this is my future,” she said, holding her daughter, Kate, a little tighter to her hip, and pointing to her two other children, Liam and Elizabeth, in the crowd.

Also in attendance, Fred Fox spoke about the recent passing of his father, and how his brother Terry’s legacy continues to live on every September when Canadians run through their communities.

Rolly Fox died on Mar. 8, following a battle with lung cancer, after a "really late" diagnosis, Fred explained.

Unfortunately, Rolly wasn’t able to benefit from all the cancer research that’s happened since Terry’s Marathon of Hope, Fred said.

“We all know somebody who’s benefited from cancer research,” he continued, adding a cousin of his was able to benefit from cancer research and live with his brain cancer for 20 years post-diagnosis.

“Terry only wanted to make a difference- he wanted to make a difference in other people’s lives,” he said.

“I think Terry would be so proud to know all these years later, what he set out to do – what he accomplished in 1980 – has truly made a difference, and that’s all the thanks to you guys.”

Runners and walkers took off from Spirit Square at about 10 a.m., running 2-km, 5-km, and 10-km routes into Maple Ridge and back to Spirit Square.

See photos of the event here.



