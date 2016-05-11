Maple Ridge man dies after Langley crash

A 57-year-old Maple Ridge man who died after crashing into several cars in Langley during the evening hours of Friday, Sept. 9, was suffering a medical emergency at the time of the crash, RCMP say.

Police were called at approximately 5:30 p.m. for a report of an impaired or erratic driver in the area of 72nd Avenue and 203rd Street, said Langley RCMP Cpl. Holly Largy.

“Officers were advised the suspect vehicle, a Cadillac, was driving at excessive rates of speed and veering into oncoming traffic and was last seen eastbound on 72 Avenue. The Cadillac collided with two parked cars and continued until it collided with a moving vehicle, a Ford pickup and spun out off the road,” she said.

The driver of the Cadillac was deceased and his two passengers were originally trapped. Both were freed and taken to the hospital for treatment of critical injuries.

“No serious injuries were sustained by the occupant of the Ford pickup,” Largy said.

Follow up investigation revealed the driver had suffered some kind of medical event while behind the wheel.

Largy could not say whether his death was due to the crash or the medical emergency.

The Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service team was called in to assist the Langley RCMP Traffic Section with the investigation and the area was closed down for some time.

The police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision and has not yet spoke to them. Call the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.