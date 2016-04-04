Third ambulance added for Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows

B.C. Premier Christy Clark announced that a third ambulance has been added to the local fleet at Ridge Meadows Hospital. The announcement came outside the hospital on Sept. 15.

With a line of paramedics behind her, and flanked by two local MLAs, B.C. Premier Christy Clark stepped up to a podium outside Ridge Meadows Hospital on Sept. 15 and made the announcement.

A third ambulance will be added in Maple Ridge.

The vehicle is being put into service immediately with available staff while recruitment for permanent, full-time staff gets underway.

The ambulance will be operating on a regular, full-time basis within three months.

Clark gave “a very special thanks” to Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows MLA Marc Dalton and Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows MLA Doug Bing, who she said, “have been absolutely tenacious champions for health care in Maple Ridge, making sure that our government understood how important ambulance was.”

Clark said the two MLAs recognized early on, “even before all the data was in, that we needed to do more.”

“Well, the data is in and so today, we are adding a third ambulance to our fleet here in Maple Ridge and we are also adding an ambulance to the fleet in the Tri-Cities.”

The extra ambulance in the Tri-Cities will lighten the burden on paramedics in Maple Ridge, according to the Premier, because local ambulances won’t have to go to places like Coquitlam and Port Coquitlam, because of “they don’t have enough ambulance service there.”

Clark said B.C.’s “strong growing, diverse community” is why the government is able to find the funds for more ambulances.

Maple Ridge was identified as an area of need when it came to ambulance service, according to the province.

Earlier this year, BC Emergency Health Services added eight ambulances in the Lower Mainland, including two in neighbouring Langley.

But none, at the time, in Maple Ridge – until now.

Leading up the announcement, Maple Ridge had two ambulances, and experiences one of the highest increases in calls of any city in the province.

The number of “high acuity” or lights-and-siren calls, has increased by 36 per cent in three years, from a monthly average of 139 in 2013 to 190 this year.

“An ambulance is there in a crisis – a lifeline for the community, and quite often the difference between life and death,” Bing said. “Another ambulance will help Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows residents feel safer in their communities.”

Dalton said this announcement is great news in Maple Ridge and surrounding communities.

“It’s great to see the province conducting analysis and making improvements based on date. Based on sound analytics, Maple Ridge will benefit from having additional paramedics closer to home. I’m pleased that hte province is making this investment in the community.”