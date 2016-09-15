Maple Ridge Burrards fall to Six Nations Chiefs in Mann Cup title series

The Maple Ridge Burrards had a season to remember.

If you’re a glass-half-full sort of lacrosse fan, it’s nice to see the Maple Ridge Burrards’ season end in mid-September in Hagersville, Ont.

It beats the alternative: the Burrards playing their final game in the Lower Mainland sometime in mid-August.

Win or lose, if Maple Ridge’s campaign ended out east, it meant they were playing for the Mann Cup, the ultimate prize for Canadian senior A lacrosse players.

Unfortunately for the Western Lacrossse Association champion Burrards, their first ever showing at a Mann Cup since they moved to Maple Ridge ended with a loss.

The Six Nations Chiefs are the Mann Cup champions after beating the Burrards 14-6 Wednesday at the Iroquois Lacrosse Arena, to take their best-of-seven, national championship series four games to one.

Three of the five games were very competitive, with the Burrards posting their lone win of the series Saturday, beating the Chiefs 13-9 to even the series at a game apiece.

But the Chiefs took a 3-1 stranglehold with back-to-back 9-7 wins on Monday and Tuesday (Monday’s game went into overtime).

In the series clinching win Wednesday, the Chiefs’ Dan Dawson was unstoppable, netting two goals and five assists on the night, giving him a series-leading 30 points (8-22), and he was awarded the Mike Kelley Memorial Trophy as MVP afterwards.

The Burrards were making their first appearance in the Mann Cup since 1990, when they were based out of Vancouver.

And even though they fell short in the Mann Cup, you can’t take away from an incredible playoff run for the Burrards, who ended up third in the WLA’s regular season standings with an 11-6-1 record.

It was in the playoffs where they really found their wings, dispatching the second-place New Westminster Salmonbellies and then the regular season champion (and defending Mann Cup titleholder) Victoria Shamrocks to earn a trip to Ontario.

Considering the controversy the Burrards went through earlier this season, and the fact that just four short years ago, they finished last in the WLA with a 4-13-1 record, it’s been a playoff, and a season, to remember.

It took discipline for the Burrards to even complete their season, after the league set a June 12 deadline for the team to pay a $25,000 surety bond or risk having their entire team suspended for the remainder of the campaign. The league’s six teams voted to place sanctions on the Burrards after a fightfilled May 29 tilt against the Burnaby Lakers.

As a result of the melée at Planet Ice, Maple Ridge’s Daniel Amesbury received the maximum five-game suspension from league commissioner Ernie Truant, while Kevin Reid of the Burrards was assessed a three-game ban.

Before the dealine expired, the Burrards and the WLA came to an agreement to continue the season.

