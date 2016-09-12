Maple Ridge Council and Mayor tours 3030 Gordon shelter and housing facility

Maple Ridge City staff, along with BC Housing, will be looking at a shelter and housing facility in Coquitlam as a template for the proposed homeless housing facility in the community.

Last Thursday, some City Councillors and Mayor Nicole Read toured through RainCity's shelter and transitional housing facility at 3030 Gordon Avenue in Coquitlam.

The facility, funded through BC Housing, was built on City-owned land in December of last year, following rezoning in 2010.

The Coquitlam facility – the newest permanent facility in the province - includes 30 shelter beds, with 30 extreme weather beds, available during sever inclement weather.

The facility also includes a medical exam room, 24-hour staff presence, three daily meals provided by a staff chef, and RainCity will soon be hiring a nurse practitioner, explained Fraser Health's Sue Noga.

In addition to the shelter, the facility offers 30 transitional beds through BC Housing’s transition program, offering private dorm-like rooms for individuals as they find more permanent housing.

During council workshop, discussion of what minimal barrier housing looks like, if the proposed shelter should have a curfew, and what the public consultations will include were all topics highlighted.

Representatives from BC Housing and Fraser Health also sat in on the workshop.

City staff recommended to council that a minimal-barrier housing model similar to Coquitlam’s permanent, purpose-built facility be presented during public consultation for the proposed shelter, which – if passed by council – will be located on 21375 Lougheed Hwy.

Staff recommended to council that while this proposed location act as both a shelter and transitional housing facility, it was also suggested that two shelters – the Salvation Army Ridge Meadows Ministries and this proposed facility – would both remain in the community and both be monitored by BC Housing "over time."

Staff also suggested that the City create a Citizen Advisory Committee while moving forward with the public consultations and rezoning application of the proposed housing facility.

The recommendation passed, with Councillors Craig Speirs, Tyler Shymkiw, Kiersten Duncan and Mayor Nicole Read voting in favour, and Councillors Corisa Bell, Gordy Robson, and Bob Masse voting against.

Defining low-barrier housing

First to speak, Councillor Bob Masse called on BC Housing's Dominic Flanagan to define what low/minimum barrier housing means.

Practically speaking, Flanagan said, it means that people can bring pets, have access to storage, and the service operator follows a "harm reduction model."

Such a model includes permitted drug-use in private areas other than common rooms or spaces, a needle exchange program, and staff are trained to carry naloxone kits.

Through this model, Flanagan explained, service providers can get homeless people off the streets and into the shelter "connecting them to resources."

Councillor Craig Speirs agreed with the reasoning behind a shelter being low barrier.

"When you do provide housing you have to take the person as they are," he said. "That's important to getting as many people off the streets [as possible]."

He questioned if safe injection site would be possible for the proposed shelter location, which would be provided through Fraser Health.

Fraser Health announced in July that it would be opening more safe injection sites, but a site in Maple Ridge has not been confirmed.

Minimum barrier does not mean providing a safe injection site, Flanagan clarified.

Councillor Kiersten Duncan also asked about how it works making a shelter a drug-free site, when some people can have prescriptions for medical marijuana, for example.

“We keep talking about being drug free, having nothing on the premises… but realistically we all have drugs at home – we all have prescriptions, we all have medications…” she said. “We need to be specific about what is being allowed at this facility... I’d like to know if medical marijuana is allowed on site… and [what] medications that may be on site – such as methadone – in regards to detox.”

Flanagan noted that BC Housing isn’t prescriptive to what drugs are allowed on the sites of shelters, and that by being minimal barrier allows shelter operators to engage with those using the shelter.

Curfew questioned

The notion of whether the proposed facility would have a curfew was also up for debate.

Councillor Corisa Bell noted that Coquitlam's facility had a curfew of 12 a.m., re-opening at 5 a.m.

Having a curfew "depends on community and shelter population," Flanagan explained, noting that BC Housing encourages that the service provider in each community works with its municipality to determine if a curfew is needed.

Mayor Nicole Read suggested that a curfew would limit access for people needing a place to sleep at night.

She noted that the Salvation Army shelter had a curfew.

"If people missed curfew, it resulted in them being on the streets," she said. "It doesn't mean that that homeless person leaves the community for the night, it means that they're just not inside the shelter... the curfew prevents them from coming back then, it doesn't prevent them from getting off the streets."

Duncan also voiced her disagreement with a curfew.

"This is not meant to be a prison," she said.

Following Thursday’s tour through Coquitlam’s facility, Duncan told The TIMES she was impressed with the facility.

“We are looking at a really well-built facility, that’s going to help people,” she said.

Two shelters in one community

With this homeless housing proposal on the table, staff's recommendation for the City to include two shelters - the Salvation Army Ridge Meadows Ministries, and this proposed facility - was also briefly discussed.

Robson stated his disinterest in having two facilities.

"I'm not going to vote for anything that doesn't end up with one shelter," he said.

Following last Thursday's tour through Coquitlam's facility, Robson told The TIMES he was "convinced I wouldn’t want any shelter run by RainCity."

He noted he preferred the model used at the Salvation Army's Gateway of Hope in Langley, where drug or alcohol use is not permitted on site.

On the other hand, Speirs suggested the community could "benefit from more than one shelter."

He noted having one of the two shelters following a drug and alcohol abstinence model could serve those who are undergoing rehabilitation so they aren't surrounded by "triggers."

Comparing Maple Ridge to the region

While some councilors wanted clarification on specifics about the proposed facility, Councillor Tyler Shymkiw called on BC Housing to provide context to the issue of homelessness in Maple Ridge in comparison to other cities in the region.

By informing the public and council on what homeless populations and solutions look like in neighbouring cities, he said, much-needed context could be given to local residents about the communities state of homelessness.

“If BC Housing and the province doesn’t communicate the overall perspective, people think that we’re going to house all the homeless people in the province,” he said.

He also asked for evidence to be provided on why the proposed model is the best option.

During the public consultation, he added, “it’s critically important that BC Housing actually show the rationale for this model.”

Public consultations in the works

Although no specific dates have been announced, consultations are being organized for late October and early November, said Kelly Swift, Maple Ridge City's general manager of community development, parks and recreation services.

Stay tuned to The TIMES for consultation dates to be announced.