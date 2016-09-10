Non-profit groups urge residents to learn suicide prevention skills

In recognition of World Suicide Prevention Day on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016, the Canadian Mental Health Association BC Division and Crisis Centres across the province are calling on British Columbians to sign up for a suicide prevention workshop.

Approximately 4,000 Canadians die by suicide every year. For every one of those deaths it is estimated that there are as many as 20 attempts, according to the Canadian Mental Heath Association.

If you could learn how to help them keep safe, would you?

If the answer is “yes” then the good news is that you can do just that by taking one of the suicide prevention training programs currently being offered throughout British Columbia.

According to an editorial published this week in the Canadian Medical Association Journal, suicide is the second leading cause of death among Canadians aged 15 to 34, after motor vehicle accidents.

Suicide is killing youth, middle-age men and seniors at an alarming rate and Canada is one of the few developed nations without a national suicide prevention strategy with concerted funds, goals and commitment to reducing the rates of suicide.

“In addition to creating a national suicide prevention strategy, we need to have a national conversation that encourages all Canadians to come forward and take action to help people who are in extreme emotional pain,” says Bev Gutray, Chief Executive Officer, Canadian Mental Health Association, BC Division.

“Our Community Gatekeeper training, which includes safeTALK and ASIST training, follows curriculum shown to be effective at increasing knowledge, skill and willingness to intervene, as well as helping reduce the risk of suicide.

“We would like to encourage people throughout BC, particularly those in trusted positions within their communities such as first responders, HR professionals, community service providers, Elders and spiritual leaders, coaches, teachers and others to sign up for suicide prevention training that will save lives.”

These organizations offer interactive, practical training workshops created by LivingWorks, the world leader in suicide prevention training, including:

SafeTALK - A half-day alertness training workshop that teaches participants how to identify people who may have thoughts of suicide, how to approach them directly about the possibility of suicide and connect them to live-saving community supports and resources.

ASIST (Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training) - This two-day interactive session teaches participants effective intervention skills while helping to build suicide prevention networks in the community.

The next SafeTALK training course is in Vancouver on Sept, 15.

For dates and times of upcoming safeTALK and ASIST suicide prevention training taking place across BC click here.