Man flees after appearing from back seat in woman's vehicle in Maple Ridge

Ridge Meadows RCMP are investigating a suspicious occurrence where a man allegedly surprised a woman by appearing in the back seat of her SUV as she was driving.

Around 11:20 p.m., on Tuesday Sept. 6, police were called to the Valley Fair Mall in the 22700 block of Lougheed Highway.

The woman alleges she drove into the mall’s parking lot, and as she was parking her SUV, a male who was hiding in the back seat popped up and surprised the woman, causing her to crash her vehicle into a parked car.

She then got out of the vehicle and ran to safety, while the suspect got out of the SUV and ran off westbound toward 227 Street.

Police called in the Lower Mainland Police Dog Services to assist, but a search failed to locate the suspect.

“The victim was not physically attacked or injured, but the suspect had possession of a knife and disguised his face, which is very concerning," said Ridge Meadows RCMP Cpl. Brenda Winpenny.

"Investigators believe the suspect’s intentions were criminal in nature and police are asking the public to be vigilant when getting into their vehicles. Police do believe this suspect poses a risk to public safety, and there is an increased urgency to identify this male."

Investigators are asking for anyone who witnessed this incident and have not spoken with police to call.

The suspect was described as a Caucasian male, 20 to 30 years of age, 5'7 to 5'10, with an athletic build, and believed to be approximately 170 pounds.

He was wearing a dark shirt, dark coloured shorts, and had no shoes on.

He also wore a disguise over his head.

Anyone with any information regarding this is asked to call Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604 463-6251, or if you wish to remain anonymous call CRIME STOPPERS at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at www.solvecrime.ca.