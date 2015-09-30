BREAKING: Woman's body found in Cottonwood Neighbourhood

Ridge Meadows RCMP have confirmed that a woman's body was found earlier tonight in the Cottonwood area of Maple Ridge.

Police and BC Coroners Services responded to reports of a body being found in a wooded area near 116th Avenue and 239a Street at about 5:30 p.m., said Ridge Meadows RCMP Staff Sarg. Daryl Creighton.

As of 10 p.m., police were still on scene.

The body was found close to the location of where 56-year-old Darlene Stott was last seen on Wednesday afternoon. On Thursday afternoon, RCMP asked for the public's help in finding Stott – last seen in the area of 238 Street and 114a Avenue.

Police could not confirm the identity of the body. As the investigation is in its early stages, police say it is not being called suspicious at this time.

• Stay tuned to The TIMES for more on this breaking news story as more information becomes available.