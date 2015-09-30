  • Connect with Us

News

BREAKING: Woman's body found in Cottonwood Neighbourhood

Police and fire crews were on scene earlier tonight. - Ashley Wadhwani/The TIMES
Police and fire crews were on scene earlier tonight.
— image credit: Ashley Wadhwani/The TIMES
  • by  Ashley Wadhwani - Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Times
  • posted Sep 8, 2016 at 10:00 PM

Ridge Meadows RCMP have confirmed that a woman's body was found earlier tonight in the Cottonwood area of Maple Ridge.

Police and BC Coroners Services responded to reports of a body being found in a wooded area near 116th Avenue and 239a Street at about 5:30 p.m., said Ridge Meadows RCMP Staff Sarg. Daryl Creighton.

As of 10 p.m., police were still on scene.

The body was found close to the location of where 56-year-old Darlene Stott was last seen on Wednesday afternoon. On Thursday afternoon, RCMP asked for the public's help in finding Stott – last seen in the area of 238 Street and 114a Avenue.

Police could not confirm the identity of the body. As the investigation is in its early stages, police say it is not being called suspicious at this time.

• Stay tuned to The TIMES for more on this breaking news story as more information becomes available.

We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

You might like ...

Community Events, September 2016

Add an Event