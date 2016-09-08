Police seek inmate who walked away from Maple Ridge community work crew site

Ridge Meadows RCMP are asking for the public’s help in finding corrections inmate Barry David Smith, after he walked away from his community work crew in the area of the local SPCA on Jackson Road.

Smith, 43, was last seen around 1 p.m. on Tuesday Sept. 6, 2016, and noticed missing a short time later.

An extensive search by BC Corrections and police failed to locate him in or near the area.

Smith is described as a Caucasian male, 185 cm (6'1) tall, 77 kg (170 pounds), with brown hair and hazel eyes. At the time he had some stubble for facial hair, and has a fair complexion.

He has two tattoos on his right arm, one on his left, and a fourth on his lower back. At the time of his disappearance he was wearing a long sleeved white shirt, black work boots, and red pants.

“Mr. Smith does not have a record for violence, and it is not felt he is an imminent threat to the public’s safety," said Ridge Meadows RCMP Cpl. Brenda Winpenny. "However, citizens are cautioned that if they see, or encounter Smith they should not confront him, but call police immediately at 9-1-1.”

Anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts are asked to call Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604 463-6251, or if you wish to remain anonymous call CRIME STOPPERS at 1 800 222-8477 or leave a TIP online at www.solvecrime.ca.