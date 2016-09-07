Helping bust crime in Maple Ridge & Pitt Meadows –Sept. 8, 2016

RCMP need help locating these individuals.

Ridge Meadows RCMP is looking for the following people. If you see any of them, do not attempt to apprehend them.

Please contact the RCMP immediately by calling 604-463-6251 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The warrants attached to these individuals were still outstanding as of 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Remember: all of the listed people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

The police are looking for the people pictured below:

1. FISHER, Toby John

Age: 42

Wanted in connection with file #2014-14733

Wanted for failing to comply with a probation order.

2. MATHISON, Zoe Gale

Age: 55

Wanted in connection with file #2016-6825

Wanted for assault.

3. STEVENSON, Michael David

Age: 49

Wanted in connection with file #2016-13701

Wanted for theft.

4. DEADDER, Darren Paul

Age: 37

Wanted in connection with file #2015-29217

Wanted for possession of stolen property.