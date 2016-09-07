  • Connect with Us

News

Helping bust crime in Maple Ridge & Pitt Meadows –Sept. 8, 2016

  • posted Sep 7, 2016 at 7:00 PM

The TIMES and local Mounties partner each week to bring readers the top four most sought individuals of the week.

Ridge Meadows RCMP is looking for the following people. If you see any of them, do not attempt to apprehend them.

Please contact the RCMP immediately by calling 604-463-6251 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The warrants attached to these individuals were still outstanding as of 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Remember: all of the listed people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

The police are looking for the people pictured below:

1. FISHER, Toby John
Age: 42
Wanted in connection with file #2014-14733
Wanted for failing to comply with a probation order.

2. MATHISON, Zoe Gale
Age: 55
Wanted in connection with file #2016-6825
Wanted for assault.

3. STEVENSON, Michael David
Age: 49
Wanted in connection with file #2016-13701
Wanted for theft.

4. DEADDER, Darren Paul
Age: 37
Wanted in connection with file #2015-29217
Wanted for possession of stolen property.

