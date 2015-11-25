4-H pig impetus for youth mental health fundraiser

Brianna Arsenault sold one of her 4-H pigs to a pair of local businessmen, who – instead of putting it in their freezer – opted to donate it to raise money for a new youth wellness centre in town.

A Maple Ridge 4-Her who battled her own demons with anxiety and depression last year is over the moon knowing one of her pigs is going to help fund a program for youth in trouble in her hometown.

“I would have relished having a mental health centre in town to help me,” said Brianna Arsenault, a 15-year-old Grade 11 student from Maple Ridge Secondary.

The seasoned 4-Her learned last week that one of the two pigs she raised this season – that she competed with in the 4-H show ring, that earned her reserve champion at the PNE, and that she subsequently sold for more than $1,300, turned out to be the impetus for a fundraising project dear to her heart.

While details are still being ironed out for the date and location of this pig-based charity event, Arsenault explained that her hog was bought and donated back for use in a fundraiser to be held later this fall – all proceeds going towards the Ridge Meadows Youth Wellness Centre.

“I was really ecstatic when I heard that was where the pork was going to go to,” Arsenault said of the fundraiser. “I’m so glad I could make a portion of that happen.”

Personal motivation

After almost four years of struggling with her own mental health issues, Arsenault said her problems “came to a head” about a year ago.

Sadly, when she reached out for help, she was told she could go into hospital or be put on a six- to 12-month waiting list for therapy.

She definitely didn’t feel she needed hospitalization. But she needed to talk to someone – outside of her immediate family and close circle of friends – who could help her work through some serious emotional upheaval.

While she was never a danger to herself or others, she knew she needed help immediately – and navigating the system can be so overwhelming, Arsenault acknowledged.

“It was getting to the point where I was not able to get out of bed some days,” she told The TIMES.

Today, she classifies herself as one of the lucky ones. She had family – specifically her Nana – to help her through.

“I was really lucky to have someone to escape to in my life, where a lot of people don’t have that,” she added.

Today, life isn’t “perfect,” and realistically, she said it never is for anyone. But with the aid of some short-term medication and a lot of support, she now has the skills to cope on a day-to-day basis with what life throws her way, and she knows where to turn if and when things get rocky again.

So, to know that work is underway towards creating a walk-in clinic for other youth facing similar troubles has Arsenault “pretty excited.”

“I wish, when I was at my lowest point, that I had a centre like this… Having the centre would be a saving grace for kids of Maple Ridge… I would have made such a difference for me, when I was at my worst,” she elaborated.

Not only will her pig help make these new services possible, but feeling better herself, Arsenault has also offered her aid as a peer counsellor at the centre.

“I can help other teens going through it,” she said. “I can have an open ear and give some advice… I would have given so much to have someone there to listen, to have an open ear, and not judge me… I want to be involved as much as I can.”

A fundraising committee is currently looking to raise $320,000 to establish a fully functioning youth wellness centre in town, explained Cheryl Ashlie, Arsenault’s vegetarian friend who was called upon to help sell the pig and make the fundraiser a possibility – mainly because of her involvement on the centre’s advisory committee.

Limited counselling and referral services have recently been introduced at the Greg Moore Youth Centre, but at present they’re only available through doctor referral, Ashlie explained.

The ultimate goal, Ashlie said, is to create a walk-in facility where youth can turn for immediate help and to get assistance navigating the system to get the help they really need.

“There’s probably not a family today who isn’t touched by mental health issues,” Ashlie added, suggesting how imperative it is for all involved to help catch problems at the youth level.

Arsenault agrees early intervention is key.

“It will help so many people,” Arsenault said, applauding the pilot program currently being run through the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Community Services Society.

“I feel very positive we’re going to get this,” Ashlie added. “That’s why the vegetarian helped put a pig up for auction, and why we’re now planning this fundraiser.”

In the show ring

Arsenault has been a member of the Pitt River Lamb and Swine Club for the past three years, been involved in 4-H for six years, and been around farms since infancy.

She’s raised both sheep and more recently swine, this year adopting two piglets in April, one – named Mars and the other Saturn.

Both hogs – which earned high rankings in competition – were lean, free-range, spoiled with copious amounts of attention, endless quantity of veggies, and apples handpicked from the orchard almost daily.

Proud of how her hardwork and dedication translated in the show ring, as well as at auction, Arsenault received accolades and pats on the back for raising what were referred to several times as “perfect hogs for market.”

The market hog, which made it to the championship round, was purchased by Bob Hopcott of Pitt Meadows’ own Hopcott Meats.

The carcass hog, which earned reserve champion at the PNE, was bought by two first-timers – a pair of Maple Ridge businessmen, Brent Perry and Dan tenBrink.

“The judges like that my pig was lean and one of the least fatty pigs on the rack,” Arsenault explained, noting that the carcass hog was judged after slaughter at a meat packing plant.

She chuckled, as she recalled her panic when she was picking her hogs at the beginning of the season. She was convinced she didn’t have the best pigs, because they were long, and not as thick as the others.

But she chose well, and she knows her attention to the animals care and upbringing through the spring and summer paid dividends.

While going out to pick the animals at the farm in the spring is typically her favourite part of the 4-H year, the accolades in the ring, the judges and buyers comments at auction, and now the spin-off fundraiser have made this her best year ever.

“It gives you this unexplainable feeling in your heart and it’s so exciting,” said Arsenault, who added that without question she’ll be there the night of the fundraiser to help, as well.

“Hopefully we can turn this into a lot of cash.”