Stadium idea floated for Maple Ridge

A new stadium with a synthetic field is just one of the five facility proposals on the table for Maple Ridge City council members to consider.

In May, council directed staff to prepare presentations for five different possible projects, in addition to the stadium: a multi-use wellness facility with an aquatic centre, an upgraded ice rink and smaller neighbourhood amenities needed throughout the community.

The City hired a third-party architectural firm to create the designs.

General manager of the City’s community development, parks and recreation services Kelly Swift said the initial plans include little detail on specific locations, but enough to initiate public consultation.

Such consultations are being planned to take place in October.

In the meantime, thoughts from the local swim club and field users are already being sought for a possible wellness facility and aquatic centre, Swift said.