Bing: ‘open-minded’ shelter discussion needed in Maple Ridge

Four Maple Ridge residents held signs in protest of the proposal.

Maple Ridge residents continue to voice a mix of opposition and support for the City’s newest homeless housing proposal.

During Monday’s council workshop, staff and council reviewed the necessary rezoning process of the purchased land, located on 21375 Lougheed Hwy., which will need to be rezoned for institutional use.

For the rezoning process to begin, BC Housing has to receive an application for rezoning.

Once the application is sent, a developmental meeting is expected to take place mid to late September, according to the City. The public then has a chance to voice concerns and ask questions.

But in the meantime, some Maple Ridge residents have protested the current proposal.

Residents Mike Hayner and Riekie Armstrong protested with signs in front of Alouette Animal Hospital and Meadow Ridge Centre for Child Care Monday afternoon, with a petition against the shelter. They were joined by Dawn Bickle, office manager at the animal hospital.

“I can’t think of a single reason why not to be here,” Hayner said when asked why he was protesting.

Residents continued to picket throughout the Labour Day long weekend, as well.

Other residents have voiced their concerns to MLA Doug Bing by stopping by his office or sending him emails.

Residents’ frustration stem from the lack of a “proper consultation,” Bing told The TIMES.

He questioned whether City council has been “moving along too quickly” in their efforts to house the homeless – including during BC Housing’s proposal to buy the Quality Inn – without “getting the public involved.”

Bing said, it’s too early to have an opinion on the proposal, and suggested that everyone involved try “listening more and speaking less,” while remaining open-minded.

Several letters to the editor have been sent into The TIMES, voicing opposition and support for the proposal, including one from most recent letter writer Heather Palis, a long-time resident and PhD candidate in the School of Population and Public Health at the University of British Columbia.

She voiced her concern about “misinformation” surrounding housing, homeless, addictions, and mental illness in the community, including that low-barrier housing perpetuates crime and the use of illegal drugs.