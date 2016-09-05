BREAKING: Pilot dead in plane crash in Powell River, believed to be flying from Pitt Meadows Airport

by Larry Pynn and Roxanne Hooper

Special to The TIMES

The pilot of a twin-engine plane is dead after the aircraft crashed onto a Powell River street Monday.

Rescue crews said the pilot was believed to be flying in from Pitt Meadows.

Bill Yearwood of the Transportation Safety Board (TSB), said the Piper aircraft crashed at about 11 a.m. on Joyce Avenue, not far from the town’s Safeway store.

The sole person on board, the pilot, was killed in the crash.

Cpl. Aubrey Hachey of the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre said the PA-30 Comanche airplane was believed to be flying in from Pitt Meadows when it crashed in brush on the side of the road. No one on the ground was injured, and ambulance were able to arrive quickly at the scene.

Kyle Ewasiuk, a director of the Golden Ears Flying Club, confirmed that the dead pilot had kept his airplane at the Pitt Meadows Airport, but said he was not a member of the club. Ewasiuk knew little else about the man.

Powell River resident Frank Clayton posted on Facebook saying: “Today I witnessed a plane crash in Powell River, next to the Safeway parking lot. It was very traumatic.”

The CEO of the Canadian Martial Arts Society said he suffers from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder and his thoughts go out to first responders to the crash. “I feel for you guys,” Clayton wrote.

Later this evening, TSB confirmed two investigators are now on site and just starting to gather information, said TSB spokesman Jule Leroux.

"Right now, the TSB has sent two investigators to the accident site," Leroux said. "They started to do their work. They are gathering information. They are doing interviews with witnesses, and they are taking pictures."

As for the cause of the crash, Leroux said "It's too early to draw any conclusions. They need to get all the data before."

– Larry Pynn is a reporter with the Vancouver Sun

