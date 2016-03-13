English Rotarians grateful for Maple Ridge duck ditty and deliverer

Maple Ridge's Lynell Adams just returned from England, where she attended and participated in the inaugural Stratford upon Avon Rotary duck race.

Lynell Adams travelled half way around the world last week to sing her little duck jingle and do her little jig.

It was a song she conceived more than three years ago now, when she sought to help promote a fundraising duck race that was being held here, by the local Rotary Clubs in her hometown of Maple Ridge.

She described it as fate, when a few weeks ago now – while visiting her ailing father in the English visit of Shipston-on-Stour – she read about an inaugural duck race being planned about 10 miles south in Stratford upon Avon – the birthplace of William Shakespeare.

On this, the 400th anniversary of Shakespeare’s death, this English village was creating the Shakespeare Charity Duck Race. It too was a fundraiser, with all the money going to hospice care for youth and children.

Adams reached out, offering to share her song, and even some of the fun dance steps she’d worked on.

“The quack quack was in me, and it needed to come out,” she joked, explaining how the idea hit her when she stood among spectators on the banks of the Alouette River during the first year of the Maple Ridge fundraiser.

“I had so much energy because I was sure I was going to win the car [she did not],” Adams recalled. But, “I thought we should sing a song. We should have something more, some high energy excitment going on [as a build up to the race], and it should incorporate, I think, more specifically Rotary.”

Another duck race came and went, again Adams joining the crowd of supports along the river banks.

Heading into the third annual event in Maple Ridge, Adams suddenly felt the need to develop her own song and approached the local Rotary Clubs – actually on several occasions over the years – offering to get more involved as an event booster leading up to the event and then a crowd busker at the race.

“I never heard anything… I guess it wasn’t meant to be,” Adams said, admittedly a little disappointment no one from the Rotary Club every followed up with her.

Regardless, she’s has tried to attended each year’s event in full [bright yellow] duck attire – beak included – and meandered through the crowds singing, dancing, and entertaining.

“Even if they didn’t use me, they birthed me,” said the 55-year-old self-proclaimed “crazy duck lady” who said flying a little off course landed her this incredible experience in England.

Reaching out to the Stratford Rotarians, she received an invite to one of their weekly meeting, where she told her story, offered to share her song, and encouraged them to have fun with it as part of their event.

The next day Adams was on a flight back home to Maple Ridge, but not before their Rotary club president Gilly Rushton expressed gratitude to Adams for all her ideas on how to promote their duck race.

Then, just a few days after her return home to Canada, Adams’ husband Bryan approached her.

He was insistent they use up their accumulated AirMiles points soon, otherwise they’d lose them in December. He asked where they should go or what they should buy with the points. Talk of visiting Harrison, Nanaimo, or Whistler were tossed around.

After some thought, Adams suggested she use the points to take another trip back across the pond (back to England) to attend the Aug. 27 duck race.

And that she did.

And, on the morning of the Shakespeare duck race, she and several other event organizers wandered through the streets of Stratford upon Avon, rallying people in a “pied piper” manner – encouraging them to come out that afternoon to the banks of the River Avon for the duck race.

Accompanied by a gaggle of little dancing ducks (dance students all dressed in yellow and sporting similar duck beaks) they quacked up a storm for hours, Adams said.

“It was so much fun,” she said, showing off a customized rubber duck that resembles Shakespeare and a certificate that she was given for her efforts.

“I just love to sing and have fun and that’s what it’s all about,… I just wanted the song to be sung at a duck race, and it has now. So, mission accomplished,” Adams said.

“It was a huge bonus having Lynell with us too – she’s an enthusiastic and vivacious lady who volunteered her time and talent to be with us on the day,” said project leader for the England duck race, John Rees.

Crediting Adams for helping boost spirits and sales for the fundraiser, Rushton described her “outgoing personality” as infectious.

“Your enthusiasm and sense of fun was amazing,” said Rushton. “This was definitely a crowd pleaser.”

In addition to being presented a certificate of appreciation at the race, Adams arrived home to find a thank -you letter from Rushton.

“We couldn’t believe our luck when you generously decided to return to Stratford upon Avon specially to perform and support Stratford Rotary on the race day…” the letter said. “I don’t think any of us will forget our first duck race and you in your costume!”

Following on the Shakespearean theme, the Stratford motto is “To quack or not to quack.”

. Adams says: “Quack. Yes, Quack. Quack all the time. It’s just so much fun.”