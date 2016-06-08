BREAKING: Maple Ridge Burrards best in the west: win WLA title

The Maple Ridge Burrards celebrated their 10-9 win over the Victoria Shamrocks at Planet Ice Friday. The win gave the Burrards the WLA title.

Young fans surrounded Kevin Reid as the bearded, burly defender stood at the foot of the Maple Ridge Burrards’ bench Friday night at Planet Ice, taking it all in.

The Burrards had just edged the Victoria Shamrocks 10-9 to win the Western Lacrosse Association championship series four games to two.

The WLA title and a trip to the Mann Cup – the Holy Grail for senior A lacrosse players across Canada – is the culmination of 13 years of sacrifice and hard work for Reid.

His emotions were evident.

“This is the biggest thing ever for me,” Reid said. “Very emotional. I had to walk off the floor first before I could celebrate. It’s a big day for me.”

Reid’s uncle told him that one day, he would play in a Mann Cup series, and then he passed away.

Friday, the day the Burrards locked up the WLA title, marks the two-year anniversary of Reid’s uncle’s passing.

“It’s very nice to win one for him,” Reid said.

The league championship goes to a Burrards team that has ample talent, but finds succcess mostly on hard work, plenty of toughness, and a sheer will to win.

And while the Burrards finished third in the WLA’s regular season standings with an 11-6-1 record, playing against them can be about as fun as chewing on a wad of tinfoil.

“It’s unbelievable,” Reid said. “We lost a couple guys to injuries but we were able to battle through. We have a solid team. I don’t think anybody can beat us.”

Asked if the Burrards were confident going up against the defending WLA and Mann Cup champion Shamrocks, Reid answered, “very.”

“We talked about it [winning the league title] from the get-go,” Reid said. “From the first practice, we knew we were the team to beat. Offensively, we were firing on all cylinders and we had [Frank] Scigliano in net, and he’s going to shut down the best of them.”

Burrards captain Aaron Davis said the playoff grind, that saw the Burrards first knock off the New Westminster Salmonbellies and then a Shamrocks team that topped the standings with an impressive 14-4 mark, was extremely tough but discipline and hard work shone through.

“I think we just grinded them down and we wore them out a bit,” Davis said, regarding the Shamrocks. “We stuck to it, right? We didn’t try to get ahead of ourselves, one shift at a time, and yeah, we worked real hard. We put a lot of effort in from the start of the year and all that hard work is starting to pay off.”

Holding his year-old daughter Brooke in his arms, Davis said all the sacrifice, emotionally, financially, and physically, paid off.

“I’ve been playing [in the WLA] for 11 years and this is my first chance at a Mann Cup. You’ve got to take that opportunity. It may never come again.”

He added that the team got even closer during the playoff run.

“We’re already a super tight group,” he said. “Everyone gets along well, we do a lot together as a team, we joke around with each other... we’re a real close, tight knit group.”

The series clincher wasn’t easy by any means.

The Burrards led 4-2 after the first period and entered the final stanza with a 9-7 advantage.

With the Burrards leading 10-8, Shamrocks sniper Rhys Duch ripped home a shot from the left circle past Scigliano with 4:21 to go, but that was as close as the visitors would get.

The Burrards mobbed Scigliano after the clock counted down to zero and Planet Ice’s Cam Neely Arena never sounded louder.

FINAL BUZZER: The Burrards will now travel to Ontario to take on the Major Series Lacrosse titleholder for the Canadian senior A lacrosse title.