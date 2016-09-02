Pitt Meadows man swarmed by invasive fire ants in New Westminster

by Jennifer Saltman / Special to The TIMES

What Pitt Meadows resident Ralph Olson remembers the most is the itching.

“I can’t describe the itch well enough,” Olson said. “I’ve never felt anything like it.”

In late July, Olson was swarmed by invasive European fire ants. He was sitting next to a friend’s pond in New Westminster, helping to fix a water pump, when he felt a prick on his arm. He described it as feeling like a needle poke.

The 67-year-old felt a couple more pricks before looking down to see what was happening. The front of his chest waders appeared to be moving and ants were crawling all over his arms.

“I was totally covered in these ants,” he said.

Olson stripped down and washed the ants off, and thought nothing more of it until he woke up in the middle of the night because he had trouble breathing.

His entire body had swelled — from his tongue to the bottoms of his feet — and he had developed a rash everywhere he had been bitten.

I thought, ‘What in the Dickens?’ ” he said. “The itch was driving me crazy.”

Olson drove himself to the hospital in the morning and was treated for the bizarre reaction. He was released the same day, but was back less than 24 hours later when the swelling and itching returned. It took a week in the hospital and almost a month of recuperating at home before he felt normal.

According to entomologist Robert Higgins, who is also an associate professor at Thompson Rivers University in Kamloops, Olson was B.C.’s first confirmed case of anaphylaxis attributed to European fire ant stings.

Higgins first confirmed the ant’s existence in B.C. in 2010, but he believes it could have lived in the province without drawing attention for 20 years. It is now found in virtually every municipality in the Lower Mainland, from Chilliwack to the North Shore. It’s also found on Vancouver Island (in Victoria and Courtenay) and at least one location in the Interior.

He said the ants are transferred in soil, such as when landscaping or moving plants. They prefer moist environments and can have as many as 10 to 12 nests per square metre.

Higgins said it’s the density of nests that is likely causing the fire ants to be more aggressive. The stings usually cause welts, but not reactions as extreme as Olson’s. There have been two other confirmed cases that resulted in significant swelling.

Olson suspected the large number of stings and the fact that they were all over his chest and neck might have had something to do with the reaction. He has no known allergies and has never reacted to an insect bite before.

“This was quite an eye-opener,” said Olson. “I’m normally not a paranoid person, but this has got me kind of jittery.”

B.C.’s native ants do bite and about half of the ants we’re used to seeing have stingers, but don’t use them on humans.

Gail Wallin, executive director of the Invasive Species Council of B.C., said that most people don’t believe that invasive species affect them, but the European fire ant is an example of the damage invasive species can cause.

“Here’s an ant that takes over yards, shows up in public areas and you actually have to shut down and not use that area,” Wallin said. “The fact that you can lose parks and backyards to an ant is significant.”

If you already have fire ants, they are not easy to eradicate. The process requires locating nests, digging them up and treating the soil with a synthetic pesticide called permethrin.

“These are difficult ants to control,” Higgins said.

Wallin said the proliferation of invasive species such as fire ants, knotweed and giant hogweed is preventable. In the case of fire ants, which travel in soil, make sure your landscaper or garden centre does not have contaminated soil. If you’re buying plants for your garden, check if there are ants in the pots — if so, don’t buy them.

“We want people to be invasive wise so they’re basically aware of what they are moving, and that they’re not moving things that they shouldn’t be,” Wallin said. “People are the problem, so people are the solution.”

Jennifer Saltman is a reporter with The Province

Read more from The Province by clicking HERE: