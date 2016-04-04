School staff prepare to welcome back students in Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows

Early B.C student number enrollment forecasts for the 2016/17 school year are higher than last year, according to provincial education minister Mike Bernier.

But on a local level, it may be a different story in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows.

“Generally, the size of the kindergarten cohort gives us some clues with regard to overall enrolment,” said district superintendent Sylvia Russell. “At this point in time, our kindergarten enrolment is about 20 less than last September – 1,050 kindergarten students are currently registered for September start-up versus the 1,070 kindergarten students we had last year.”

Having said that, she added, enrolment projections across Metro Vancouver school districts are “unpredictable” this year because of the “very active” housing market.

“We have observed that many homes were bought and sold this summer in our school district, but we will not know how these sales will affect our student enrolment until parents register their children.”

In the meantime, staff are making preparations to welcome all students when the doors open next week.

“Teachers are setting up classrooms and preparing for the changes to the provincial curriculum at the kindergarten to Grade 9 level,” Russell said.

“Secondary school staffs are anticipating curricular change one year from now, when we will have a new graduation program. Our new teachers are participating in orientation sessions this week to prepare them for their new district and new profession.”

As well IT staff are “very busy ensuring that student iPad, iPods and laptops are ready to be distributed.”

Finally, international education staff are meeting students from around the world this week and through September, and helping them settle in with their homestay families and into our schools.”

These meetings are a crucial step, as last year, the district saw a “significant increase in students enrolling in the school district who required English language learning supports – a 25 per cent increase from previous years,” Russell noted.

“We registered students at Webster’s Corners and Garibaldi who are refugees from Syria.” And more “newly immigrated families” are expected to be a part of the local school district this year.”

For those families who arrived with refugee status, “the difficulty is always finding appropriate and affordable housing,” she added. “The community has been very generous with support for families who arrive as refugees.”

Looking ahead, the central focus of the district for this year will be implementation of the renewed provincial curriculum at kindergarten to Grade 9 and the year-long preparation for implementing a new graduation years program (Grades 10 to 12.)

“This is an exciting and change-filled time,” she said.