New substance-use beds open in treatment centre

Fraser Health recently announced a new strategy in its efforts to combat drug overdoses in the Lower Mainland, including in Maple Ridge this week.

The strategy includes new posters that are appearing in buses and restaurants throughout the community.

The message behind the posters promotes the use of naloxone kits, which reverses the effects of opioid use and stops overdoses.

Fraser Health's medical health officer Dr. Helena Swinkels said the posters are part of an on-going social media campaign.

Currently, naloxone kits are being provided at Alouette Addictions Services, along with training on how to use the kits.

Those who are admitted into emergency for an overdose at Ridge Meadows Hospital, and other hospitals in the region, are also trained to take home a naloxone kit upon being discharged.

Fraser Health’s chief medical officer Dr. Victoria Lee acknowledged that public awareness alone “is not enough” to prevent future overdoses.

“As a component of our comprehensive overdose prevention and response strategy, we’ve created new substance use beds to provide safe and supportive environments for people who require additional support on their road to recovery,” she said.

During the past 12 months, Fraser Health has opened 10 new beds at the Maple Ridge Treatment Centre, bringing the centre’s total beds to 60.

The new beds can provide additional capacity for individuals with substance-use challenges across the Lower Mainland, said Fraser Health’s director of mental health and substance abuse Dan Kipper.

The beds are for transitional and stabilization use, he added.

Although Fraser Health plans to open more beds, Kipper doesn’t expected any more at the Maple Ridge treatment facility.

However, plans are underway to open an additional 97 beds by early 2017, and some of those could be opened in other treatment centres in the area, Kipper said, through a bidding process.

For more information, visit: fraserhealth.ca/overdose