Mounties need help locating missing couple

The Williams Lake RCMP is seeking the publics’ assistance in locating a missing couple, Mihai Vornicu and his wife Marie Olarte. Mounties believe the couple were in the Mission and Maple Ridge area in the weeks before they disappeared.

On August 8, Mihai Vornicu, 44,and his wife Marie Olarte, 58, were reported missing to the Williams Lake RCMP. Olarte does have current health conditions that may require medical monitoring, which gives rise to further concerns for her well being since their disappearance.

The initial investigation determined that Vornicu’s 2005 Volvo C50 station wagon, bearing BC Plate CH096V, was found parked on Mackenzie Avenue North in Williams Lake on July 26, 2016. T

The vehicle was towed and there had been no attempts to retrieve the vehicle from the impound lot, since that date.

The investigation so far has determined that the couple owns property in the Williams Lake area as well as links to Vancouver Island.

RCMP investigators are seeking information on their current whereabouts, as well as any information regarding their travel itinerary and timeline of activity prior to and on the date that the vehicle was found parked in Williams Lake.

"We are asking that any member of the public who may have seen the couple or their vehicle between July 22, 2016 and the present to contact the General Investigation Section for the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-8702, or for those wishing to remain anonymous call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477" stated Williams Lake RCMP Cpl. Dan Moskaluk.

Mihai Vornicu's description:

Caucasian male

Height 5'7" 170cm

Weight 230bs 104kgs

Eyes green

Hair brown

Marie Olarte's description:

female

Height 4' 0" 140cm

Weight 99 lbs 45kgs

Eye brown

Hair black

See photos below: