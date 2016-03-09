Group gathers in Maple Ridge to protest disability bus pass changes by province

Protesters held signs denouncing the provincial government's changes to the disability bus pass system during a small rally on Thursday.

Pitt Meadows resident Ruth Meyer had a blunt answer when asked how changes to the provincial disability bus pass program – effective today – will affect her.

"Basically, I'll be housebound," she said.

Meyer was one of a couple dozen people who rallied in front of the MSDI office in Maple Ridge at noon on Thursday, to protest the fact that even though disability rates for British Columbians go up by $77 per month starting today, the Liberals scrapped their $45 annual bus pass administration fee.

Under the new plan, users with disabilities can buy a monthly bus pass, but it will cost them $52.

This means that transit users will have the $52 monthly pass deducted from the $77 total, which equals a $25 monthly increase.

"I can't afford to pay the price and I'm stuck in Pitt Meadows, unless I drive my wheelchair wherever I'm going," Meyer added. "The bus is my only way of getting around."

Because he CPP disability is "a tad over what PWD [Persons With Disabilities] would get, I don't get PWD," she explained.

"I get just the extended medical, but when the bus passes go out this year, I'm going to have to start paying $52 a month to get a bus pas, and that's money out of my grocery budget, which is less than $100 as it is."