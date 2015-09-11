Maple Ridge Burrards upend Victoria Shamrocks, can win league title at home Friday

Goaltender Frank Scigliano and his Maple Ridge Burrards teammates are one win away from the Western Lacrosse Association championship.

Poised to win their first Western Lacrosse Association championship since moving here two decades ago, the Maple Ridge Burrards have the Victoria Shamrocks right where they want them.

Or is it the other way around?

A 12-8 win over the Shamrocks Wednesday at Victoria's The Q Centre puts the Burrards one win away from the WLA title, and will earn them a berth into the Mann Cup national senior A championship.

The Burrards now have a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series and can finish the Shamrocks off at Planet Ice on Friday. Game time is 6 p.m.

The problem for the Burrards is, neither team has managed to win at home during the series, with all three of the Burrards wins coming in Victoria, and both of the Shamrocks victories happening at Planet Ice.

The Burrards will be looking to break the trend, and upset the defending WLA and Mann Cup champs, on Friday night.

Wednesday in Victoria, the Burrards outscored the Shamrocks 6-3 in the second period to take a commanding 8-5 lead into the final stanza.

The Burrards had a 4-3 edge in goals during the third period to earn the win.

Victoria had a 51-44 shot advantage, and Burrards goalie Frank Scigliano was outstanding, making 43 saves to earn first star of the game honours.

Riley Loewen and Ben McIntosh had matching hat tricks for the Burrards while Mike Mallory tallied twice.

The following is a letter from an avid Burrards supporter, urging fans to come out and cheer the home team on as they attempt to make community history Friday at Planet Ice:

Dear Editor,

I’ve been a lacrosse fan since the late ’60s and used to go see the Vancouver Burrards play at Kerrisdale Arena.

The Burrards ended up moving to Kelowna, then Surrey, and have now been here in Maple Ridge for 20 years.

It’s a shame, but I doubt most people in our community have ever been to a game.

People don’t realize the entertainment value that’s right here in our back yard.

The Western Lacrosse Association is home to many of the world’s finest players, but doesn’t get the recognition it should.

Our Maple Ridge team has just taken a 3-2 game lead (in the best-of-seven final series) on the first place Victoria Shamrocks and have a chance to win the league title Friday night at Cam Neely Arena at 6 p.m. They haven’t won the championship since 1990 and can do it here.

If you want to be entertained for a fraction of what it would cost to go to any other major sport event, head down Friday night and let’s pack the joint and cheer this exciting, hard working team on to victory.

Mike Goodrich, via email