Pitt Meadows wants province-wide dangerous dog registry

In 2015, residents filled Pitt Meadows City hall to voice their concerns and get information on the city's dangerous dog bylaw.

The City of Pitt Meadows plans to ask the province to create a provincial dangerous dog registry, and will take its request to the Union of BC Municipalities (UBCM) when it meets next month.

Although, Pitt Meadows has had a dangerous dog bylaw in place since 2014, the death of therapy dog Buttons in 2015, as a result of an attack by another dog, set the wheels in motion for a provincial registry request.

After Buttons’ death, “we embarked upon a review of the bylaw, and found there was no way to track dangerous dogs, as they can just move jurisdictions,” said Pitt Meadows Mayor John Becker.

The idea of the registry, he explained, would be that if an animal has a dangerous dog designation in one community, and was being registered in another or new community, that information would come up on its file, during the registration process.

The mayor noted this registry wouldn’t be breed-specific, but would pertain to any dog that’s exhibited dangerous behaviour.

The process to get this request to the UBCM “has been in the works since early 2016,” he added.

Pitt Meadows also plans to ask other B.C municipality to back the move.

So far, Becker said, response from other communities has been “uniformly positive."