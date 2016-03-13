Local activists fight to preserve farmland in Maple Ridge

Rose Grabenhorst, Michael Sather, Ruona Asplund, Diana and Dennis Williams, and Annette LeBox are voicing their opposition against excluding Pelton land from the Agricultural Land Reserve.

A fistful of environmentalists, lead by local author and advocate Annette LeBox, are refusing this week to back down from their decade-long fight to preserve farmland in West Maple Ridge.

For more than 10 years now, this group has been lobbying against the development of 200 acres of “prime” agricultural land in West Maple Ridge. And they vocalized their opposition again this week, when Maple Ridge council heard another request to remove the formerly Pelton Reforestation Nursery from the Agricultural Land Reserve (ALR).

They want it protected from industrial development, LeBox said, and the only way to ensure that is to keep it in the ALR, she said.

During a council workshop Monday, Maple Ridge Mayor Nicole Read and councillors voted unanimously in favour of the Aquilini Investment Group seek public input on their proposal.

In September 2015, the Aquilini group bought the Pelton land and old greenhouses, located near 203rd Street, just north of Golden Ears Way.

Then, in June of this year, Aquilini asked council to support the ALR exclusion.

This week, council ordered them to host a public consultation with local residents, to hear their thoughts about excluding the land from the ALR.

LeBox fears if council forwards the application to the Agricultural Land Commission (ALC) with their support, then it will only be a matter of time before neighbouring land owners apply for exclusion, too.

“We have to put a line in the sand – and the Pelton property is our land in the sand,” she said.

LeBox and the other opponents have launched a petition – a strategy not new to LeBox.

“We have had a lot of success historically in preserving our farmland,” she told The TIMES.

In 2010, when the same property was considered for development – that time by the Peltons – LeBox and other local residents collected 2,308 signatures in opposition.

Council supported the application, and forwarded it to the ALC, which in turn refused the proposal on the grounds that the land was still appropriate for farming.

In Monday’s report to council, staff said little had changed since the last application, and that the provincial staff still felt the land was suitable for farming.

Despite the staff report, the fight is certainly not over for LeBox and others, she said.

“I hate this situation,” she continued. “We’ve been down this road before...”

Since introducing this most recent petition, they’ve received more than 1,200 signatures from local residents.

“The idea of paving over agricultural land in the era of climate change, when it’s going to have a great affect on our food supply, is such backward thinking,” LeBox explained.

Removal of this land will set a precedent for development of neighbouring farms, LeBox added.

In their proposal, the Aquilini group said they’d agree to a “greater than one-to-one trade,” meaning for every acre that was excluded from the land reserve, the group would put more than one acre back in, from another property.

Still, “once we start putting warehouses up – you not only lose the ability to grow food, you also lose beauty and nature,” LeBox explained.

Hotel and film studio proposed

Monday’s discussion shifted from being about the environmental components of the application, to more about local job creation.

Aquilini suggests using the land to build a 15-studio complex, a hotel, and a film production studio, according to staff.

Through an economic analysis, the group reported that “500 direct or indirect construction jobs” would be created.

Similarly, they estimated “3,300 well-paying jobs” would be available once the amenities were open.

The group also estimated that the City would see an increase of $10-million in property taxes annually.

The conversation needed is not just about the Pelton property, but about job creation that’s “badly needed in this community,” Read said.

The reality, Read noted, is that many community members want reductions in residential property taxes and jobs closer to home.

There’s “not a lot of locations in this community for the kinds of job creation the community wants,” she added. Last time the ALC refused the Pelton proposal, the commission pointed to job creation options in the industrial development around 256th Street.

Read argued that companies wouldn’t be interested in that remote location, finding the Aquilini site more central and desirable.

“[The] community thinks there’s unending options of land for job creation – that’s not the reality,” she said.

“This isn’t just a conversation about Pelton, this is about converting agricultural land into employment land.”

Councillor Bob Masse agreed that residents driving hours to and from other cities for work often translates to unneeded stress into the home.

Similarly, greenhouse gas emissions are “steadily rising” due to commuting, he added, also questioned if 3,300 new jobs was a realistic estimate.

A community consensus is needed, Masse said, before a decision should be made.

Councillor Craig Speirs said he’d support the proposal if it included “a lot of farming on this property.” He noted the neighbouring properties are being actively farmed.

“There’s nothing wrong with the land, [it’s] just needing tender love and care,” Speirs added.

Stating her opposition to the application, Councillor Kiersten Duncan said she couldn’t ignore the environmental factors on the table.

“It is good soil,” she said about the land.

Duncan noted this was the third time a proposal for the same land has been brought to council, and questioned why council is even reconsidering the application.

“I think it’s ridiculous that we’re still discussing this,” she said. “It’s incredibly clear the community doesn’t support this.”

Duncan appreciated Aquilini’s consideration to put land back into the reserve, but was concerned the quality of swapped land would not equal that of the Pelton property.

“It’s not something you can guarantee... [it] makes me uncomfortable,” she added.

In the end, council (including Read) voted unanimously in favour of Aquilini holdng the public consultation. Councillors Tyler Shymkiw and Corisa Bell were not present.