Campfire ban ends in Golden Ears Provincial Park

Camper Erin Riendl roasted a marshmallow at Golden Ears Provincial Park prior to the recent campfire ban, which has now been lifted.

It's safe to once again grab those marshmallows and hotdogs – the fire ban has been lifted in Golden Ears and Rolley Lake provincial parks.

The announcement follows a two-week long fire ban across the coastal region of B.C.

The Lower Mainland and the northern two-thirds of Vancouver Island received rain over the weekend, and much of it fell in areas where the campfire ban is being lifted. More rain is in the forecast, so members of the public are encouraged to visit: www.bcwildfire.ca to get the latest information about open fire prohibitions in their area.

The existing Category 2 and Category 3 open burning prohibitions within the Coastal Fire Centre remain in place. Category 2 open fires are not permitted within the Coastal Fire Centre’s jurisdictional area.

Category 3 open fires are only permitted within Haida Gwaii.

A map showing all current prohibitions in the affected areas is available at: http://ow.ly/ns2Y303Hppw

A poster explaining the different categories of open fires is available at: http://ow.ly/jdO5301kS32