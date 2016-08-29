Teen with Maple Ridge ties is missing

Brandel Richards is missing, and might be in the Maple Ridge area.

A 16-year-old teen, with ties to Maple Ridge, was reported missing this afternoon.

Coquitlam RCMP are asking for the public's help to find Brandel Richard, last seen in Coquitlam on Sunday, Aug. 28.

Richard is described as a Caucasian male with sandy-brown short hair and brown eyes.

He is about 5 ft. 7 in. tall, and weighs about 175 lbs.

He was last seen wearing a grey/black plaid hoody, black Guns & Roses T-shirt, blue jeans, and a black backpack.

"Richard may also be n the in Maple Ridge area," according to Coquitlam RCMP.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550 and quote file number 2016-28697.