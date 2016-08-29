- Home
News
REMINDER: Maple Ridge Leisure Centre closed for maintenance
Maple Ridge Leisure Centre.
Maple Ridge Leisure Centre is closed, starting today (Aug. 29) until Sept. 19, for its annual maintenance shutdown.
All dry land areas will re-open Sept. 13.
The Pitt Meadows Family Recreation Centre will continue to be open.
Also, the outdoor pools will be available until Sept. 5 and the spray parks will also remain open until Sept. 15, weather permitting.
For information and schedules please visit mrpmparksandleisureservices.ca.
