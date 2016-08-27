Senior threatens picket on Haney Bypass

Lester Harmes wants to see a crosswalk and more lights on the Haney Bypass.

Lester Harmes wants to see more done to prevent pedestrian fatalities on the Haney Bypass, and will literally stop traffic to make himself heard.

Harmes’ friend, whose name has not been released by BC Coroners Services, was riding his mobility scooter across the roadway when he was struck by a pickup truck on Aug. 15.

Harmes, who also relies on a mobility scooter to get around, was with his friend at the Port Haney Wharf earlier that day, he told The TIMES.

When the two went their separate ways to go home, Harmes said he went through the tunnel which runs underneath the bypass and connects River Road to 224th Street.

Meanwhile, police said Harmes' friend was believed to be crossing the bypass near Callaghan Avenue when he was hit in an area with no crosswalk.

Harmes pointed out there are two crosswalks near the bypass, the first on Lougheed Highway and 222nd Street, where the highway merges onto the bypass; and the second where the bypass merges back onto Lougheed near Kanaka Way – about 2.5 kilometres apart.

Sidewalks are intermittent along the bypass. But even if there was a continuous sidewalk, he said, he worries about safety concerns surrounding speeding.

Harmes has a solution, though – one that would give pedestrians a safe place to cross, and slow down traffic.

He wants to see a crosswalk installed, as well as a second set of lights.

The bypass has been the scene of many serious crashes in recent years. Including a fatal right near this location on Mother’s Day 2015. In that case, a young man was recently charged.

"How many lives is it going to take?" Harmes asked.

Harmes said he’s contacted the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure with his concerns, but won’t be pushed to the side.

Harmes plans to drive his scooter into the middle of the bypass, and demand action to be made, he explained.

“It’s a bad stretch of highway,” he said. “But if that’s what it takes.”

Harmes' friend was 74 years old when he died – one year older than Harmes.

"He was such a nice guy," he recalled.