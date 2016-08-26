Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows teacher reprimanded for “jokes”

Matthew Claxton

Special to The TIMES

A Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows teacher has been reprimanded for a series of inappropriate “jokes” with students over the course of several years.

A consent agreement with Michael Sedlak was reached and released by the British Columbia Commission for Teacher Regulation.

Sedlak had a number of attempts to be funny that were found unprofessional by the school district.

• Telling students that one student’s father had attempted to run him over with a car

• Commenting about the same student’s smell

• Using a middle finger to scratch his nose or push up his glasses while looking directly at particular students, in response to a “smart remark”

• Saying “I wish I had my Taser” when irritated or annoyed with students

• Bringing a flyswatter to class and holding it up “in a way that made some students uncomfortable.”

All the incidents took place between 2011 and 2015 at various times.

Sedlak has already been suspended one day without pay and twice been sent to counselling by the school district.

He has now agreed to accept a reprimand from the Commission for Teacher Regulation.

– Matthew Claxton is a Black Press reporter

