News
Vernon RCMP search for missing man
Joseph Bouchard has been reported missing.
The Vernon RCMP are seeking the public's assistance to locate a missing Maple Ridge resident.
Joseph Michel Andre Bouchard was last seen Aug. 19 at the Vernon Greyhound bus station.
He is described as a Caucasian male, five-foot-nine and 280 pounds, with grey hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a black camp baseball cap, a short-sleeved red and white plaid shirt and jean shorts.
Anyone with information on Bouchard is urged to contact the police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
