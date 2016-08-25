VIDEO: Fire crews battle house-fire blaze in Maple Ridge

Emergency crews are on scene of a house fire on Greenwell Street, near Rogers Avenue.

The fire was reported at 9 p.m., Ridge Meadows RCMP Staff Sarg. Kevin Wass told The TIMES.

Not many details are being given at this time, other than that Mounties are still on scene as Maple Ridge fire crews continue battling the blaze.

Witnesses are saying the fire may have started in the garage.

• Stay tuned to The TIMES for more on this breaking news story...