Helping bust crime in Maple Ridge & Pitt Meadows – Aug. 25, 2016

Ridge Meadows RCMP are looking for the following individuals.

The TIMES and local Mounties partner each week to bring readers the top four most sought individuals of the week.

Ridge Meadows RCMP is looking for the following people. If you see any of them, do not attempt to apprehend them.

Please contact the RCMP immediately by calling 604-463-6251 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The warrants attached to these individuals were still outstanding as of 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Remember: all of the listed people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

The police are looking for the people pictured below:

1. DUTRA, Robert Dean

Age: 31

Wanted in connection with file #2016-11983

Wanted for obstructing a peace officer.

2. FAVRETTO, Daniel Keith

Age: 32

Wanted in connection with file #2015-30918

Wanted for theft.

3. PAUL, Angela Denice

Age: 39

Wanted in connection with file #2016-128

Wanted for theft.

4. MARKILLIE, Daniel Joshua

Age: 32

Wanted in connection with file #2016-18101

Wanted for failing to comply with a probation order.