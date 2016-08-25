- Home
Helping bust crime in Maple Ridge & Pitt Meadows – Aug. 25, 2016
The TIMES and local Mounties partner each week to bring readers the top four most sought individuals of the week.
Ridge Meadows RCMP is looking for the following people. If you see any of them, do not attempt to apprehend them.
Please contact the RCMP immediately by calling 604-463-6251 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
The warrants attached to these individuals were still outstanding as of 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Remember: all of the listed people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
The police are looking for the people pictured below:
1. DUTRA, Robert Dean
Age: 31
Wanted in connection with file #2016-11983
Wanted for obstructing a peace officer.
2. FAVRETTO, Daniel Keith
Age: 32
Wanted in connection with file #2015-30918
Wanted for theft.
3. PAUL, Angela Denice
Age: 39
Wanted in connection with file #2016-128
Wanted for theft.
4. MARKILLIE, Daniel Joshua
Age: 32
Wanted in connection with file #2016-18101
Wanted for failing to comply with a probation order.