Pitt Meadows airport board rescinds resignations

Concerns about the operation of the Pitt Meadows Regional Airport have prompted some short and long-term changes, Pitt Meadows Mayor John Becker announced Thursday.

But little changes will be made to the airports board of directors.

Back in May, the board handed in their resignations effective July 31.

The board, with the exception of one director, has opted "by their own accord to continue in their capacity as directors," Becker said.

The one vacancy has since been filled by appointing airport manager Elvio Pecchia to the board – a short-term arrangement, Becker said, noting he recognizes the "potential conflict of interest" arising with a senior manager sitting on the board.

An interim governance plan has been accepted, including a commitment by both councils to a joint long-term solution to the governance structure of YPK, he added.

"We understand that the community needs to see action taken on this issue."

It's an interim solution, he said, noting the composition of the board, as well as the permanent governance model, the airport vision, and strategic planning have all been part of deliberations, debate, and dialogue with stakeholders thus far.

These are steps being made to improve the governance and structure of the airport, Becker said, noting that both Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows councils have been part of the discussion, as well as the airport board.

"With regard to the airport governance model, both councils expressed a common goal of establishing an appropriate long-term, balanced board structure by the end of December 2016. They remained unanimous on the need to solve the board’s current appointment process and, more importantly, conducting a visioning exercise for optimizing airport operations," Becker said.

"This exercise will achieve fundamental operational changes in an engaging, meaningful and inclusive fashion in order to improve both the airport and the Pitt Meadows community, where the airport is located."

He said a new governance structure should be in place by the end of the year, or early 2017. A vision and strategic long-term plan for the airport are expected to follow.

"Council and I expect the board will engage our community in a meaningful and inclusive way on important decision-making processes, as opposed to simply informing. Such fundamental change to our communication will reduce potential conflicts regarding respective roles and responsibilities," Becker said.

"This improved communication will also ensure that the board and the City of Pitt Meadows each have significant input on decisions regarding strategic directions. It is our hope that through this improved process, we can work together to produce a vision and strategic plan that is understood and accepted by all stakeholders.”