School donations sought by Salvation Army Ridge Meadows Ministries

Darrell Pilgrim of Salvation Army shows one of a few stuffed backpacks ready to go a student.

Returning back to school can be hard enough for some kids – sometimes involving anxiety, and worry.

And for the parents, the back to school shopping isn’t always a fun escapade through a big box store.

It can be hard for parents to use back to school shopping as a way to excite their kids about getting back into the classroom, when they’re worried about their debit card swiping only to say “declined.”

Grabbing colourful pencils, or backpacks with Olaf on them isn’t so fun, then.

Salvation Army’s Ridge Meadows Ministries recognize these worries in the community, and through its Fill a Van campaign are hoping to bring some relief to local parents.

Through alleviating the burden of back to school shopping, the kids will most likely also have a better back-to-school experience, public relations coordinator Amelia Norrie said.

“Letting parents focus on putting food on the table – that’s pivotal,” she added.

Each year, Fill A Van helps about 250 families in the community, through donations of brand new school supplies, and backpacks.

The campaign, which runs right through to Sept. 8, is a partnership effort with the local Salvation Army and Staples Canada.

So far, about 500 items have been donated.

The most needed item right now are backpacks, Norrie said. But scissors, paper, pencils and other supplies are needed to fill the packs, too, she added.

Brand new items can be dropped off at the Salvation Army office on the corner of Lougheed Highway and the Haney Bypass, or Staples, at 20050 Lougheed Hwy.

Families struggling to afford back to school supplies can also email Norrie at amelia.norrie@saridgemeadows.com.