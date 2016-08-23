- Home
News
Accident causes delays on Lougheed Highway in Maple Ridge
A man was sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, following an accident at the intersection of Laity Street and Lougheed Highway Tuesday morning.
The accident happened just after 9 a.m., and involved the man, who was driving the motorcycle, and a woman, who was driving a car.
The female driver was issued a violation ticket for a Motor Vehicle Act offence.
