Accident causes delays on Lougheed Highway in Maple Ridge

. - Ashley Wadhwani/The TIMES
— image credit: Ashley Wadhwani/The TIMES
  • posted Aug 23, 2016 at 9:00 AM— updated Aug 25, 2016 at 10:08 AM

A man was sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, following an accident at the intersection of Laity Street and Lougheed Highway Tuesday morning.

The accident happened just after 9 a.m., and involved the man, who was driving the motorcycle, and a woman, who was driving a car.

The female driver was issued a violation ticket for a Motor Vehicle Act offence.

