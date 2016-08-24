MP hosts weekend roundtable on national housing strategy

How a Maple Ridge senior can afford $2,000 a month rent, a Pitt Meadows person struggling with mental illness can secure housing, or an addicted teen can find a safe place to sleep since there’s no longer a local youth shelter are all topics top of mind after a weekend pow wow on the subject of social housing in this community.

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows MP Dan Ruimy hosted a roundtable meeting on the issue of housing Sunday afternoon, with several local service providers joining him at the table.

Those at the meeting included Maple Ridge Mayor Nicole Read, Alouette Addictions executive director Annika Polegato, and Heather Chevrier of Alouette Home Start, along with John Harvey of Covenant House Vancouver, and Thom Armstrong, executive director of Co-operative Housing Federation of British Columbia.

Currently, the federal government is in the process of developing a national housing strategy, in order to alleviate the country’s current state of housing supply and affordability.

The idea behind the meeting, Ruimy told The TIMES, was to bring together local service providers who work in the field of social housing, and hear their thoughts and concerns on what is needed to address the problem.

Maple Ridge’s lack of affordable housing is “not just about the supply and demand for housing,” Ruimy explained, but linked closely to social and economic factors, and affecting residents of all ages.

During Sunday’s meeting, some of these factors impacting housing were discussed, including mental health and addiction.

Those most affected by the issue – seniors, and youth – were also highlighted.

For instance, Maple Ridge no longer has a youth shelter. This is a factor in why some youth are struggling to find housing stability, Ruimy said.

Similarly, many seniors aren’t able to afford current rental costs – some as high as $2,000 per month – Ruimy added.

Ultimately, the lack of affordable housing is not an issue that’s unique to Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows residents, he continued.

Ruimy noted one afternoon meeting is not enough time to create a solution, but to at least begin consulting with the public.

Polegato called the issue of housing “one of the most challenging conversations of our decade.”

“No doubt the complexities of a federal housing strategy are larger than perhaps any of us realize, but every solution comes from questions being asked, multiple conversations with stakeholders, and a lot of hard work,” Polegato said. “I hope to be a part of this initiative from now, moving forward, offering a grassroots passion for improving the lives of all Canadians.”

Sunday’s consultation was one of a few Ruimy's interested in hosting in the near future, including a sit down with seniors. No other meetings have been confirmed at this time.

“It was a great opportunity to host one of many honest and open conversations about what the future of housing should look like in Canada,” he concluded.