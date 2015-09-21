SOCIAL CHICKS: Lights, camera, roll ’em. Video on centre stage

If you are online at all, you can’t help but notice the increased use of video and livestreaming on nearly every social media platform.

In October. I’ll be on a panel at the Digital.Camp conference.

Our topic? What is the future of digital marketing and how will it impact business?

I’ll be talking video.

Sharing the stage are people like Rebecca Coleman, Bosco Anthony, and Steve Dotto – a triumvirate of digital veterans skillfully using video and livestreaming tactics to grow their brands and businesses.

What’s driving this trend?

Access.

Video options have become ubiquitous. From Snapchat to Instagram Stories, to Facebook Live, to Periscope, we are at a time where anyone can tap their phone and instantly connect with their fans and followers.

It’s proving to be the most powerful medium for creating trust, building relationship, and converting fans to customers.

Maple Ridge videographer Christina Waschko, of Motherpreneur Productions, concurs.

“Video has the power to convey messages, and evoke emotions so that everything you do connects with your audience. A picture might be worth a thousand words,” she says, “but video builds rapport a million times more effectively.”

It is the honesty of video that makes it so appealing.

“People definitely respond to honesty”, says Waschko. “Video tells the truth. It captures tone, gesture, and the sparkle in your eyes.”

This direct and authentic connection with the brand builds loyalty and increases conversion rates.

Washko adds that simpler and more affordable technology is allowing us to “kiss our video excuses goodbye” and begin recording our stories.

Waschko is seeing a big increase in businesses, organizations, and individuals getting over their fears and finding creative ways to use promotional video.

Locally, groups like the Emerald Pigs theatre company, and Haney Farmers Market are using video to tell their stories and market their products.

Waschko worked with the theatre group to record the making of their latest summer production for Bard on the Bandstand – from behind-the-scenes footage of rehearsal and set-building to filming the audience reaction on opening night.

“We were able to tell the whole story so that people can see the involvement of the community and feel that they are a part of it.”

Waschko offers her expertise as a producer and videographer, and provides editing and technical services.

She can take existing professional or do-it-yourself footage and recraft it into a cohesive and concise story. She offers the following tips for producing your own on-the-go video:

Have one or two well-done, professional quality videos in the can to establish your brand before you launch your on-the-go strategy.

Restrict your Smartphone videos to no more than 20 or 30 seconds. Beyond that, camera shake becomes annoying.

If you’re not happy with the background or other details, filter your videos to black and white. It’s always classy and solves minor editing problems .

Washko can be found online at www.youtube.com/user/MotherpreneurTV.

You can see her videos about the upcoming Digital.Camp at https://www.facebook.com/mydigitalcamp

