ON COOKING: Healthy choices for snack time

Here we are, once again at the start of another school year. Packing kids lunches is a chore for many, and sometimes one can lose sight of nutritional value due to heavily marketed convenience foods.

School-time snacks and lunches are not exactly the best avenue to practise “gourmet cuisine,” but I do get asked on occasion for some healthy ideas.

Therefore, this column will be my salute to parents who are willing to say “no” to pre-packaged, high-preservative foods for their children.

Nuts are a very nutritious option, as long as allergy restrictions aren’t a concern. Nuts are a good source of protein and a great source of unsaturated fat (the good kind of fat).

Fresh fruit is an obvious choice, but make sure it is something that they enjoy, to increase the probability of consumption.

One thing you can do to make fruit more tempting is do some of the prep ahead of time. For example, a cut and/or peeled orange is much easier to eat than a whole orange.

Make it interesting – don’t always send the same fruit. Every once in a while, pack some berries, seasonal fruit, or something more exotic like kiwi or star fruit.

The ease of eating dried fruit makes it an attractive option, as well. There are so many naturally dried fruit options that do not contain additional sugar, that it is easy to make their lunch interesting for them.

There are dried plums, apples, apricots, pineapple, mango, and banana, and they are healthier substitutions for pre-packaged fruit rolls.

Carbohydrate-type snack options could be granola bars or popcorn. When purchasing granola bars, read the ingredients to monitor the amount of preservatives and refined sugar they have. Do not choose chocolate covered ones, as they defeat the purpose of making a healthy choice to begin with. Also, the harder granola bars are usually healthier than the softer ones.

Popcorn, as long as it not drenched in butter, is a great option and a good source of fibre.

Whole-wheat crackers are another healthy option. Again this may require reading a few labels, but a perfect opportunity to replace amounts of white flour in their diets with whole wheat. Throw in some slices of cheese as part of their dairy intake, along with some lean meat slices or tuna salad for their own homemade “snack-packs”.

I am not a dietitian, and these suggestions are merely that.

