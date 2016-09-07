FAMILY PRACTICE: Family Docs give residential care their best

by Treena Innes / Special to The TIMES

Local family physicians in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows wanted to do better and improve care for more than 400 elderly frail patients in the four residential care homes in our community.

Between 2004 and 2013, B.C. experienced an increase of approximately 10 per cent in the number of community-based family physicians.

During this same time period, the number of family physicians delivering residential care serviced dropped by about 13 per cent.

It is anticipated that there will be a 120 per cent growth in the residential care population between 2011 and 2036.

In 2015, the general practice services committee rolled out a residential care initiative – complete with funding for division’s across the province – to develop a local solution that would reduce unnecessary hospital transfers, improve patient-provider experience, and provide a higher quality of care.

Ridge Meadows Division of Family Practice put out word to its membership, seeking doctors to join a local advisory group, and come up with a winning solution – with the care homes – to improve residential care to one of B.C.’s most vulnerable patient populations in Ridge Meadows.

Thanks to our local physicians, led by Dr. Martin Milewski, a solution was developed and funding was found to make it possible to have a 24/7/365 day a year physician on call.

The intent of this on-call group is not to replace the patient’s primary physician, but to increase the quality of patient care.

Eleven docs signed up and put the call group into action.

“The initiative has made significant improvement to residential care delivered in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows.

It is now possible for care homes to be able to deliver better medical services and care to the elderly due to a robust and sustainable system of doctors being on-call.

The staff feel well supported, as they can access a doctor at any time of the day or night, said. Dr. Vanukuru.”

All four facilities have reported improvements resulting from the residential care iInitiative, such as residents receiving medical care when needed.

Tracy Hamling, director of care at Holyrood Manor, said: “This initiative has brought even more quality to the home than we could have imagined. Firstly, our residents and their families feel their care concerns are valid and addressed in a timely manner.

“This population (in general) can often feel neglected and unheard, as many physicians are taxed with their own practice responsibilities. Secondly, having a daily physician in our home ensures residents receive prompt medical assessments, and all transfers to hospital can be avoided when unnecessary,” Hamling explained.

“One of the statistics we are encouraged by is the reduction in the number of unscheduled transfers to hospital. The five-year average of admissions to hospital in the first quarter was 12. Holyrood Manor is currently at five unnecessary admissions/transfers for the most recent quarter. The goal is sustaining this statistic and exploring more ways to bring quality of life to our residents!”

Thank you to the caring family physicians in our community who are improving the needs of our aging population and giving their best.

– Treena Innes is the executive director of Ridge Meadows Division of Family Practice, and is happy to field your questions via email at: tinnes@divisionsbc.ca