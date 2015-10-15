STARTING EARLY: Saying so long to summer

Kathy Booth

Someone will have to drag me kicking and screaming into the routines that September demands.

After all, summer isn’t over officially until Sept. 22.

Hanging on to the end of summer is an old habit left over from when the kids were little.

Summers meant freedom from schedules, planning, and routines. Bedtimes were flexible; the weather and our whims dictated daytime activities.

Sunny days were made for heading to outdoor public spaces and making new connections with other families.

People seemed more relaxed and friendly as they watched their kids playing together. Spray parks were particularly good for kids to have unstructured, creative play, or for parents to join in.

Unfortunately, reality always set in when our oldest daughter returned to school, and she and her little sisters had to adapt to a new schedule.

I don’t know who the transition was harder for: them or me.

I’m guessing the story is pretty much the same for parents and kids nowadays.

But as summer winds down and schedules and routines loom, there is a bright spot.

Families of young children, infant to five years, can still make new connections with other families at the Strong Start drop-in programs at eight local elementary schools.

I know it would have been perfect for us.

We could have dropped off the eldest and dropped in with the little ones at a program in the same school.

Strong Start is free and gives families with young children a chance to participate in story time, circle time, free play, arts, and early literacy. And there’s a bit of a bonus for families in the eastern part of Maple Ridge.

The Strong Start at Blue Mountain Elementary has a new Early Years Centre right next door.

There’s not only a family-friendly play area with brand new toys, the centre also provides closer-to-home access to free programs, services, tools, and resources provided by community partner agencies.

It really is a unique set-up, unlike anything offered before in this community for families with young children.

The extended hours - open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. - include opportunities for families to use resources such as Mother Goose programs; parenting education; referrals and information about childcare and preschools, and help with childcare subsidy applications; library story times; developmental screening; and Infant Development Program drop-ins.

In addition, space and time are being set aside for parents to drop in for coffee and conversation. And that’s just for starters.

So, as summer wanes, and the spray parks prepare to close for another season, maybe September won’t be so bad, after all.

For information on programs and resources for families with young children, follow the Ridge Meadows Early Childhood Development Committee on Facebook or twitter, and check out the website at www.ridgemeadowsecd.ca. For the locations of Strong Start schools, go to http://schools.sd42.ca/hp/sd42-strongstart-location-and-hours/

– Kathy Booth writes about early childhood development, and the work being done in Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows, and with Katzie First Nation.