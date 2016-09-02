Care for seniors ‘paramount’

As people enjoy the Labour Day holiday HEU secretary-business manager Jennifer Whiteside is asking people to remember the “hard-won accomplishments our seniors have made.'

This Labour Day, members of the Hospital Employees’ Union are joining Canadians across the country in celebrating the contributions working people make towards building a healthier, fairer, more equitable society.

But as people enjoy the holiday with family and friends, HEU secretary-business manager Jennifer Whiteside is asking people to remember the “hard-won accomplishments our seniors have made and how they have improved our workplaces and communities throughout their lives.”

According to Whiteside, “we owe the generations that preceded us a great deal of gratitude.”

She pointed specifically to Medicare, pensions, unemployment insurance, and quality education for children as part of an “outstanding legacy” that parents and grandparents established for all.

“And along with programs like these, they fought over many decades to improve wages and working conditions that help keep workers safer on the job, support families, and strengthen local economies,” Whiteside said.

“Their desire to build a better society for future generations, and their achievements, have helped create a society where we are better able to care for one another.”

Today’s seniors were looking out for others. Now, as Whiteside points out, “we need to look out for them.”

While she noted that her labour organization, the HEU, has a tradition of caring for seniors that dates back to the 1970s – when the union first organized workers in B.C. nursing homes.

As standards for workers improved, so did the conditions of care for the elderly, she said. But “today, we are deeply concerned that understaffing in our care homes is eroding the quality and level of care our seniors need and deserve.”

A report from B.C.’s Seniors Advocate reveals four out of five care homes in B.C. don’t receive enough funding to meet even the government’s own minimal staffing guidelines, Whiteside claimed.

“By its very nature, good quality care is dependent on having enough trained and experienced staff to provide that care,” she said.

“Our union represents about 20,000 workers in long-term care, who are dedicated to meeting the complex needs of our elderly.

“We are advocating for the funding needed to ensure our care homes are properly staffed.

“Without enough staff, workers are stretched to the limit, seniors are left waiting, and families worry their loved ones will not get the care they need.”

The union is calling for improvements to staffing and caring conditions in B.C.’s residential care with an online presence at: carecantwait.ca.

“Our seniors deserve better. Because when it comes to meeting their needs in our busy residential nursing homes, care can’t wait,” Whiteside said.