ON COOKING: Summer's a great time to get kids in the kitchen

Kids are still out of school for approximately another month. Their spare time is a great opportunity to get them to help out with the family meals.

Here are some great “no cook” recipes that kids of any age can prepare. Getting kids involved, whether you’re firing up the grill or just making a casual lunch, helps to give them pride and appreciation for family mealtime gatherings.

No-Cook BBQ Sauce

1/2 cup ketchup

1 tablespoon molasses

1 teaspoon white vinegar

1/2 teaspoon chili powder

1/2 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1/2 teaspoon hot sauce or 2 drops Tabasco sauce

Pinch of salt

Sprinkle of cinnamon

Couple drops of liquid smoke, optional

Mix together and keep refrigerated.

Honey Mustard Sauce

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1 tablespoon yellow mustard

1 tablespoon liquid honey

Mix together and keep refrigerated.

Salad Dressing

1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil

One third cup balsamic vinegar

1 tbsp liquid honey

1/2 teaspoon dried basil leaves

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano leaves

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon fresh cracked pepper

1 garlic clove, crushed

Put all ingredients in a jar with a lid.

Shake to combine and pour immediately over salad greens of your choice.

Makes slightly more than three quarters of a cup

No-Cook Sweet & Sour Sauce

The ingredient “ketjap manis” is basically sweet soy sauce. Look for it at your local Asian grocery or down the Asian foods aisle in your major supermarket. If you can’t find it, you can substitute four tablespoons of soy sauce mixed with three tablespoons of sugar.

1/2 cup ketchup

3 tablespoons golden corn syrup or honey

2 tablespoons white vinegar

1 tablespoon ketjap manis

2 teaspoons mayonnaise

Pinch of salt

Mix together and keep refrigerated.