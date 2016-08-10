SOCIAL CHICKS: Instagram Stories – What You Need To Know

by Vicki McLeod / Special to The TIMES

In early August, Instagram launched Instagram Stories. Instagram Stories are Facebook’s response to the runaway popularity of Snapchat. (Facebook owns Instagram and is adept at poaching favourite elements from the competition to add to its ever-growing suite of features).

If you are not familiar with Snapchat, it is a mobile app that allows users to send and receive “self-destructing” photos and videos. Photos and videos taken with the app are called Snaps. One of its features is being able to capture Snaps – short videos or pictures – in a 24-hour story cycle. Yes, they disappear, but they provide an intimate, back stage view of the people, places or brands you love. Once considered only the domain of the youngest of the online demographic, Snapchat has had huge mainstream uptake recently.

Here’s the thing about Snapchat, though. It’s not intuitive. It’s a difficult platform to master, and building an online community or audience there is a real challenge. Enter, Instagram Stories.

Instagram Stories offer the same 24-hr story cycle, via ten-second video clips, or photographs, along with the ability to caption, decorate, and save the clips and pics, but in a much simpler and more elegant user experience.

Instagram (IG) is known for its simple feed, and beautiful images capturing people, moments and experiences. IG is a personal favourite of mine, because of this simple and (mostly) beautiful and uncluttered feed.

Instagram Stories offers your followers a way to see behind-the-scenes, and to engage with you or your brand on a daily basis, and in a really personal way. Because the stories don’t appear in your regular feed, you can post as much as you like throughout the day without worrying about overposting.

A key challenge is maintaining the consistency of your message and brand with the new tool. It is fun to play with and I predict it will be a powerful marketing platform, but if you are using Instagram for business you will want to be sure you have a focused content plan for Stories that is congruent with your brand identity.

Sue B. Zimmerman, the leading Instagram expert, warns that you will lose followers if you depart from what is currently working for you on IG. You will want to ensure your live Stories complement your existing feed.

Canada’s favourite geek, Steve Dotto, offers an excellent early look at the new feature, including what you need to know to start creating great stories. You can watch Steve’s video tutorial here. https://youtu.be/734ktejCOdo

In the tutorial, Steve interviews Zimmerman who provides some ninja tips that will have you using Instagram Stories like a pro. I recommend you follow both Steve and Sue to stay at the forefront as new tricks emerge. You can follow my Stories at @vickimcleod and get an insiders peek behind the scenes at our local headquarters.

Vicki McLeod is a Maple Ridge Social Chick and a business and personal coach and consultant. She will be featured on stage at Digital.Camp in October and is the author of #UNTRENDING – A Field Guide to Social Media That Matters. She is happy to answer your social media or business questions. Find her at www.mainstreetcommunications.ca.