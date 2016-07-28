STARTING EARLY: Life through new eyes

As I write this, the sun is still shining on an idyllic summer afternoon.

A slight breeze wafts across the garden, and, for the first time in what seems like weeks, there’s no rain in sight.

I’m out in the yard almost daily. Sometimes I hang around in the garden, pretending to weed, but, more often, I work on my laptop in a covered area. We call it the outdoor office, but it’s really just a re-purposed carport.

Most of my time outside is busy time, relegated to some sort of chore.

Today was different. I took our seven-month-old grandson outside, along with a large blanket, a stainless steel mixing bowl, wooden blocks and a couple of rattles.

For all of 10 minutes, I watched as he emptied the bowl, investigating each item intently with hands and mouth, and checking out how a steel bowl echoes when hit with a wooden block.

And then, he turned his attention to just being outside.

He crawled over to the edge of the blanket, and pulled at the grass.

Occasionally, I’ve wished I could see through someone else’s eyes; see how they view the world.

Today, as I put down my reading (more busy work), I felt as if I came close to getting my wish.

He examined with patience and concentration the handful of grass he had pulled up, before finally, while wiggling his fingers, he watched it float away.

For a few more handfuls, he alternated between trying to eat the grass and watching it drop to the ground.

I’ve never really appreciated the sound of a dried up leaf being crumbled until I saw how fascinated the little guy was with such a simple act.

When he was ready to move on, we lay on our backs and looked up at the magnolia leaves dancing in the wind.

Every sound – the wind in the leaves, the jet overhead, the kids playing down the street, the bees in the garden – caught his attention.

I realized how little I use my senses, in comparison.

Watching him reminded me of all the time we spent outside when his mom and aunties were young.

They didn’t need toys or technology to amuse them when they were out in the yard or at the park.

And we didn’t need research to tell us that spending time outside increased their creativity, curiosity, attention span, and problem-solving ability.

Just watching how they explored and played was enough.

For all of us, kids and adults alike, time spent with nature helps decrease stress.

I know I sure felt relaxed after letting go of being busy, and instead, hanging out with the Zen baby.

To top it off, outdoor play and exploration is free. All it takes is for adults to put down the cell phones, relax, and just enjoy being with the kids while they dawdle along in the back yard or neighbourhood park and examine whatever grabs their attention.

Today was a great reminder.

